The crash involved a Mercedes Benz and an ambulance. There were injuries. The driver ran from the scene and troopers are still looking for the person.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved an ambulance and a Mercedes Benz early morning Thursday.

VSP Sgt. Michelle Anaya said there were injuries in the crash.

The crash happened around 2:24 a.m. westbound on Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. It happened on the Norfolk side of the bridge.