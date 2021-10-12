152 mph in a 70 mph zone | Virginia State Police charge man with DUI

A tweet from the agency said the unnamed 29-year-old was stopped on I-81 in Rockbridge County. The trooper's ticket said he was going 152 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The Virginia State Police charged a man for driving under the influence of alcohol after a major speeding incident in Rockbridge County.

That's out in the western part of the state, north of Roanoke.

A tweet from the agency said the unnamed 29-year-old was stopped on I-81 on Sunday.

The trooper's ticket said he was going 152 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, or going 85 miles per hour in any situation.

"Speeding & DUI = Too many lives at risk = Arrest," a spokesperson wrote.