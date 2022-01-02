Winter Woes: Virginia State Police urge motorists to delay travel during storm, VDOT of Hampton Roads prepared to treat roads

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday morning.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 27, 2021.

Virginia State Police say they’re preparing for the winter weather that’s poised to affect much of the state. And they say Virginia’s drivers should be too.

State police said Sunday that Virginians should plan ahead and avoid traveling during the upcoming storm that will strike large potions of Virginia. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday morning.

State police are urging motorists to delay travel to give crews an opportunity to treat and clear the roadways. State police are already preparing.

The agency said it will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

A representative for the Virginia Department of Transportation of Hampton Roads told 13News now that crews have been preparing their plows today for the impending weather, and that they will be out on the roads early in the morning during the anticipated transition from rain to snow.

VDOT of Hampton Roads also encouraged drivers to remember the following tips about winter travel: