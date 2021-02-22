Virginia State Police responding to serious injures in Isle of Wight crash

There aren't many details about the crash yet. The VSP spokesperson did not say how many people were hurt in the crash.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Monday afternoon, the Virginia State Police said troopers were responding to a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight where someone was seriously hurt.

A release from Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for VSP, said the crash happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Church Street.

About 40 minutes later, troopers were still at the scene.

