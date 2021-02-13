Virginia State Police responds to more than 280 crashes, including 43 in Chesapeake

Virginia State Police said its troopers responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide Saturday.
No fatal crashes were reported as of 4:30 p.m., according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.
Of those 283 traffic crashes, 43 occurred in the city of Chesapeake. Troopers also responded to 36 disabled vehicles in Chesapeake.
Here's a breakdown of the total incidents in Virginia:
- Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes
State Police said Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday to allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.