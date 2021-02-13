Virginia State Police responds to more than 280 crashes, including 43 in Chesapeake

Of those 283 traffic crashes, 43 occurred in the city of Chesapeake. Troopers also responded to 36 disabled vehicles in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said its troopers responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide Saturday.

No fatal crashes were reported as of 4:30 p.m., according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.

Here's a breakdown of the total incidents in Virginia:

Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes