Virginia State Police searching for suspect in high-speed fatal accident

A car drove 100 mph to avoid a traffic stop back in February. The car flipped, killing a man and ejecting another. Now, police are searching for the man who survived

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police said Tuesday that they're searching for a 23-year-old Hampton man, suspected of being the driver in a high-speed crash that left one man dead.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokesperson for the troopers, said the accident happened just west of the Hampton River Bridge back on February 7, around 10:30 p.m.

That night, Anaya said a trooper saw a 2017 Honda Civic speeding east with its headlights off. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the Civic accelerated to speeds "over 100 mph."

Then, trying to exit at Mallory Street, the vehicle flipped several times.

Investigators said Kalik K. Newsome, of Hampton, was ejected from the rolling Civic. Troopers found Robert Hamm II dead in the car.

"Kalik Newsome provided investigators with a statement admitting that Hamm was the driver of the vehicle," Anaya wrote. "Upon further investigation and witnesses to the accident coming forward, it was later determined that Kalik K. Newsome was the driver of the Honda Civic the night of the accident."

Now, Newsome is wanted for involuntary manslaughter, felony eluding an officer and DUI second offense.