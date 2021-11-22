Virginia State Police participating in Operation C.A.R.E. during Thanksgiving holiday

With more people expected to hit the road, VSP will ramp up its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts to prevent traffic deaths and injuries.

Virginia State Police (VSP) is set to ramp up its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts for the Thanksgiving holiday as part of Operation C.A.R.E. - Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

Operation C.A.R.E. will take place between 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24 and midnight on Nov. 28. It's an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to VSP, last year's Operation C.A.R.E. during Thanksgiving resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide. Also, 67 people were charged with DUIs and 498 people were cited for not buckling up.

There were 12 traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period in 2020, and eight traffic fatalities during the same period the year before.

According to AAA, more than 53 million drivers are expected to hit the road nationwide, the highest yearly increase recorded since 2005.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP superintendent, is encouraging drivers to be patient and take their time on the road.

“Your family wants you to arrive safely and in a frame of mind to enjoy all the holiday has to offer," Settle said. "Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road, so you can enjoy the holiday.”