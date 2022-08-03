VSP: No one injured after state trooper's vehicle hit in Virginia Beach

The incident happened at the intersection of Dam Neck Road and London Bridge Road, according to state police.

The Virginia State Police said a trooper's vehicle was hit by another vehicle in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dam Neck Road and London Bridge Road at approximately 9:41 p.m., according to state police.

Investigators believe that as the trooper entered the intersection, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox ran a red light and struck the trooper's vehicle.

State police said the Chevrolet vehicle was driven by Chesapeake resident Clare Whittey, 18, and had another person inside.

No one was injured in the crash. Pictures released by state police show significant damage on both vehicles.