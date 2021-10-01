10-vehicle crash | Southbound lanes of Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel backed up

The crash happened around 2:41 p.m. and was still affecting traffic at 3:40 p.m. Traffic was backed up about two miles at one point.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a 10-vehicle crash closed all southbound lanes of the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokesperson for the VSP, the crash happened around 2:41 p.m. and was still affecting traffic at 3:40 p.m.

There wasn't initially any word about if people had been hurt in the crash. The VSP was still investigating what happened around 3:40 p.m.

An alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers trying to get through there could expect "major delays."

At one point, the backup was at least two miles long.

VDOT said there was a diversion for drivers at exit 7, which is Terminal Avenue.

This is a developing story.