All southbound lanes near the Portsmouth Boulevard exit closed for more than an hour, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The southbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Beltway are reopened after temporary closures following a crash.

According to the the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident took place near the Portsmouth Boulevard Interchange at exit 11B.

We do not have a lot of information at this time.

Virginia State Police closed all southbound lanes Sunday around 9:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.