Traffic Alert: Water main break in Hampton causes issues near Armistead and LaSalle Avenues

People exiting I-64 westbound at the LaSalle exit are being redirected onto Armistead Avenue toward downtown Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — A water main break near Armistead and LaSalle Avenues in Hampton is causing traffic issues Wednesday, city officials said.

As a result, Armistead Avenue is closed in the area. People exiting Interstate 64 westbound at the LaSalle exit are being redirected onto Armistead Avenue toward downtown Hampton.

Newport News Waterworks is at the site working to figure out what caused the water main break.

The Hampton City Social Services Department office on LaSalle Avenue is closed for the rest of the day to walk-in customers. For those needing help with SNAP benefits, the EBT Center will stay open.

This is a developing story. 13News Now is working to learn more.