NORFOLK, Va. — Around 1 a.m. Thursday, a water main broke in Norfolk, flooding part of East Virginia Beach Boulevard near North Military Highway.

Police closed off the roadway, so cars wouldn't drive through the running water.

By 6 a.m., police were guiding cars on a detour around the leak.