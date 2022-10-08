Part of Jamestown Road in Williamsburg closed after tree falls on moving car, killing man

The treefall happened on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle in the area of Matoaka Lake Wednesday afternoon, the city said.

The treefall happened on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane. The Williamsburg Fire Department responded shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Investigators believe a 2018 Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when the tree branch fell onto the car.

The driver, Hakeem Conway, 42, was pronounced dead where it happened. A passenger was hurt, but the person's injuries didn't require further medical attention.

The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time. The tree branch falling is likely weather-related, according to the city, but it remains under investigation.