Williamsburg woman, baby die in two-car Henrico crash

Investigators said the Acura ran off the left side of the road, crossed a median and drove into incoming traffic, hitting a 2013 Honda CR-V.

HENRICO, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a 31-year-old woman and a baby, both from Williamsburg, died Sunday after a two-car accident in Henrico, Virginia.

According to police, Erica K. Dixon was driving a 2008 Acura TL on 1-295 that afternoon, just before 5:30 p.m., when the car ran off the left side of the road. She was near mile marker 25.

Investigators said the Acura crossed the median and drove into incoming traffic, hitting a 2013 Honda CR-V.

Dixon died at the scene, and even though the baby was taken to VCU medical center, he did not survive his injuries.