Winter weather | Virginia State Police respond to 270 crashes in 11 hours

In the Chesapeake Division, which includes most of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore, there had been 35 crashes and 16 disabled vehicles.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thursday morning, between midnight and 11 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to 270 crashes and 165 disabled vehicles on Virginia roadways.

At 11 a.m., the VSP was still responding to 41 crashes and 18 disabled vehicles.

The state was experiencing a mix of wintry weather that brought ice, rain and snow to the Old Dominion.

A release from police urged people to stay home if they could, and be especially careful when driving if they couldn't.

"Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads," wrote spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

None of the crashes were reported to be fatal. Geller said most of these accidents just damaged vehicles.

Hampton Roads got mostly cold rain, which was expected to continue through Friday morning, but there was a mix of sleet, ice and rain up near Williamsburg.

With the already-soaked ground and more rain on the way, most of Hampton Roads was under a flood watch Thursday. It's not safe to drive through standing water.

Here are the accidents reported by the VSP for Thursday morning: