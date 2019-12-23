YORK COUNTY, Va. — Lillian Oquendo and her friend were heading for Baltimore Sunday morning. Their travel plans ended in a 69-car pileup near the Camp Peary Exit of Interstate 64.

"We thought we were going to go off the bridge," said Oquendo. "We hit the guardrail, and could have went over."

Oquendo and her friend were in one of the vehicles. They were driving over Queens Creek when everything started to happen, and when their thoughts started to race.

"Please, Lord, don't let us go over this bridge," prayed Oquendo. "We can handle banging but not going over."

Oquendo told 13News Now a car in front of them spun out of control.

They tried to slow down, but it was too late.

"A white truck hit him, and when we tried to go around, a car behind us going 70 slammed into us and pinned us," Oquendo recalled.

The car in which she and her friend were was totaled, along with many other vehicles.

"People, tow trucks everywhere, ambulances lined up. We saw one elderly lady put on a stretcher in the ambulance," said Oquendo. "It's crazy."

What made the situation crazier was the fact that while things were happening on the westbound side of the interstate, there was another crash eastbound. More than likely, it was from drivers rubber-necking by drivers who were trying to see the original crash that sent more than 50 people to the hospital.

"We're fortunate, and we pray everyone is okay," Oquendo said.