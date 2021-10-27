Woman critically injured in Suffolk while riding bicycle

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 2021.
A woman was critically injured while riding her bicycle in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and 10th Street. According to city officials, it involved the bicyclist and a passenger vehicle.
The woman got an emergency medical assessment and treatment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel. She was taken to a local hospital.
The intersection in the area of East Washington Street and 10th Street was still closed around 3:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.
City officials didn't give any further information.