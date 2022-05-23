Woman dies after car crash in James City County, police say

A 2018 Hyundai had been driving on The Maine when it crossed in front of a 2020 Volvo on Greensprings Road.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A woman died after a car crash in James City County Saturday evening.

According to the James City County Police Department, shortly before 4:45 p.m., officers got the call about two vehicles that crashed at the intersection of Greensprings Road and The Maine.

When they arrived, they found a 2018 Hyundai that had been driving on The Maine when it crossed in front of a 2020 Volvo on Greensprings Road.

The passenger of the Hyundai was taken to Williamsburg Regional Hospital, but she died from her injuries. She was identified as Sharon Russell, 59, of Newport News.

Other people in both cars were taken to the hospital, but they're all expected to be okay.