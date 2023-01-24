Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash

The crash happened during the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.

Medics took Judy Shipp, 66, to a hospital to be treated, but she later died from her injuries on January 22.

The person who drove the other vehicle stayed at the site of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, the Hampton Police Division said. No one has been charged.