Woman dies in Virginia Beach car crash

Police said the single vehicle crash happened in the 3700 block of Indian River Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police officers were called to a deadly crash in the 3700 block of Indian River Road Friday night, the department said.

That's a rural section of the road near the North Landing River.

Once they got to the crash, around 11:15 p.m., officers found an SUV that had gone off the road. It was the only vehicle involved in the accident, the department said.

Kathryn "Dawn" Hinnershitz, 37, was the only person in the car, and she died in the accident, VBPD said.

No further information was released, but this situation was still under investigation Monday.