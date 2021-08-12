Woman dies after being hit by car in Williamsburg

Investigators believe the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing while crossing the road towards a bus stop.

A 49-year-old woman died Tuesday night after she was hit by a car in Williamsburg.

The James City County Police Department said the incident happened in the 7300 block of Pocahontas Trail, which is close to the intersection of Humelsine Parkway. The police and fire departments got the call around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the victim, Tammy Sue Churchill, was wearing dark-colored clothing while crossing the road towards a bus stop.

According to police, that's when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey, driven by a 37-year-old Chesapeake resident.

Churchill was taken to a Riverside Doctor’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported.