Woman killed in James City County vehicle crash, husband critically injured

A vehicle crash in James City County Saturday afternoon left a woman dead and her husband critically injured.

A vehicle crash in James City County Saturday afternoon left a woman dead and her husband critically injured.

In a Sunday press release, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said the incident happened on Rochambeau Drive, east of Patriot Lane, shortly before 1:45 p.m. That's by the Williamsburg RV & Camping Resort.

Investigators think the driver of a 2017 Honda Accord, Dane B. Clingan, made a U-turn in the roadway and crossed the road's double solid yellow lines. At that time, the vehicle was allegedly struck in the passenger side by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Dane Clingan's wife, 59-year-old Jacqueline Clingan, was killed in the crash. Dane Clingan was taken to a hospital in Richmond with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler wasn't injured.

According to the VSP, alcohol or speed aren't the reasons behind this incident. They also said no charges are pending.