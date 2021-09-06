Woman killed in vehicle crash on Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk Police say

A woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she died not long after she arrived.

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash on Hampton Boulevard late Sunday evening, the Norfolk Police Department said.

In a press release, the police department said officers were called to the 6100 block of Hampton Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. after a single-vehicle crash was reported.

When the police showed up, there were five people who were hurt in the crash.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she died not long after she arrived. Police won't say who the woman killed is until her family members are notified.

The other four people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think the vehicle's speed was a factor in the crash. They don't know if alcohol was involved.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.