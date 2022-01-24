x
Woman suffers minor injuries after car overturns on Interstate 64 westbound

Upon investigation, State Police said the driver was charged with changing lanes unsafely.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police were at the scene of an overturned car on Interstate 64 westbound near the I-564 ramp on Monday morning in Norfolk. 

According to a news release, troopers were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. after they received a call that a white sedan was blocking the right lane. 

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Kimberly Holley, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries. 

Upon investigation, State Police said Holley was charged with changing lanes unsafely. 

