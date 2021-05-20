Woman rescued after her car flipped in Gloucester charged with DUI, hit and run

Investigators said Channelle Parker, 50, was involved in a hit and run accident before driving off the roadway, causing the Kia Sorrento to flip and trap her inside.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from May 18, 2021.

The woman whose rescue by a Gloucester County Sheriff's Deputy was caught on camera faces DUI, hit and run and other charges related to the accident that put her in such a dangerous situation.

The sheriff's office shared body camera video of the crash's aftermath on Tuesday, and within 48 hours, the footage of Deputy Holt lifting a car for a trapped woman so she could pull her head out safely had been shared thousands of times.

Thursday, the Virginia State Police shared more details about the wreck.

Officials said the accident happened around 10:40 p.m. on May 7.

That Friday night, police said they were called to two accidents - a minor hit and run on Route 17 near Main Street, and the overturned vehicle about a mile away.

Investigators said Channelle Marble Laverne Parker, 50, was involved in the hit and run accident before continuing up Route 17 and eventually driving off the roadway, causing the Kia Sorrento to flip and trap her inside.

After Parker's rescue, she and the two passengers in the car, a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were taken to Walter Reed Hospital.