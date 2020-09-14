Bonnets and Clyde: Women in head-wraps drive down highway in golf cart after missing $35 Lyft ride

A viral video shows a golf cart cruising down Route 50 in Maryland after the passengers claim to have missed their $35 Lyft ride from Bowie to D.C., video shows.

MARYLAND, USA — A viral video posted to Twitter this weekend shows five women cruising down Route 50 near Bowie, Maryland, in a golf cart – apparently determined to make it to D.C. after missing their Lyft.

The video was captured by Gregory Green, who happened to drive past the women and told them that what they were doing was not safe.

"This is too dangerous,' said Green to the women in the video.

The driver of the golf cart asked Green if he would give them a ride since he was recording them with his phone. Some women in the video could be seen trying to hide their faces with their masks and bonnets.

"Yes, I'll give you a ride, because y'all need to pull over," said Green.

But the women kept driving and told Green to stop recording them.

"I'm just saying it's dangerous. I don't want y'all to get hurt," said Green

NOTE: Graphic language in some of the videos below.

Green's daughter Kari uploaded the 54-second video to Twitter saying "somebody call their parents."

The video now has over 3 million views. One Twitter user found the Instagram account that belongs to the woman who claims to be the driver behind the golf cartwheel. The driver revealed that they drove the golf cart on the highway because they had missed their $35 Lyft pickup from Bowie, Maryland, to Washington D.C.

“Y’all really think me and my b—he's just gonna ride in the golf cart in the highway,” said Instagram user @AshiaDiorr. "We really missed our $32 Lyft from Bowie to D.C.," she said.

Her friend later corrected her saying that the ride was actually $35.