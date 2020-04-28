x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

traffic

York accident shuts down southbound lanes of Hampton Highway

Only one vehicle was involved, and police said a person in that car was injured. He or she was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — An accident in York County closed the southbound lanes of Hampton Highway Tuesday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved, and police said a person in that car was injured. He or she was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

State police said the accident happened around 3:41 a.m., and by 6:45 a.m., the highway was still closed between Indian Summer Drive and Hampton.

RELATED: Tractor trailer carrying corrosive liquid overturns in Isle of Wight; driver charged with reckless driving

RELATED: One man dies in fatal Hampton car accident

RELATED: 20-year-old Chesterfield woman dies in two-vehicle accident in Hampton