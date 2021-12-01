York County crash involving VDOT truck leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

Police think the 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was driving west on Merrimac Trail when the car drifted into eastbound lanes.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Around 8:30 a.m., the Virginia State Police said a Chevrolet Blazer and a VDOT truck crashed in York County, leaving both drivers hurt, and one with life-threatening injuries.

A release from investigators said the accident happened near Merrimac Trail and Armstrong Drive.

Police think the 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was driving west on Merrimac Trail when the car drifted into eastbound lanes.

A spokesperson said the Blazer hit a VDOT sign repair truck head-on.

The driver of that SUV, who has not been publicly identified, had to be flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The VDOT truck was pushed into a ditch and overturned. That driver was taken to a hospital with less critical injuries.