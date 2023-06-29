4th of July travel predicted to break records

Traffic this holiday weekend is predicted to be massive. There are already delays with air travel, but road travel is expected to be rough as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Traffic this holiday weekend is predicted to be massive.

There are already travel delays with air travel, but road travel is expected to be rough as well.

AAA expects 50 million Americans to travel on July 4, a new record. In Virginia, 1.3 million are expected to travel.

Friday is expected to be the busiest day for drivers -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. are expected to not be as congested.