AAA predicts a busy Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices

NORFOLK, Va. — Memorial Day weekend, known to many as the unofficial start to summer, normally has people traveling to destinations near and far.

But this year, gas prices have many drivers planning to stay home.

“I have family in New York," Shawn Rosenburg said. "One tank for me is like, what, 100 dollars?”

“You know, it’s really hurting my wallets,” Traevon Talley said.

Joshua Lacey said he had to cancel his Memorial Day tradition, which is traveling up to Richmond, because it's too costly.

“It’s kind of sad for real," Lacey said. You know this is breaking a 15-year cycle.”

Though Memorial Day will look different for some, AAA predicts more than 30 million people will travel by car alone.

Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater said leaders expect more than a million Virginians to hit the road.

“We’re definitely seeing it slowly but surely get back up to where we were before the pandemic started, before we saw that dip,” he said.

Flights are up too. AAA reports air travel has increased by 25%.

Leaders with Norfolk International Airport expect travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Just last month in April, we had a 7.7% increase in passenger traffic over April 2019, which was the pre-pandemic and also was our record travel year,” said Steve Sterling, the deputy executive director for the Norfolk Airport Authority.

Sterling expects to surpass those figures, and anticipates travel to remain high throughout the summer.