WASHINGTON — Dipping into savings to pay a month’s worth of bills piling up, the country’s 15,000 air traffic controllers are eager to get paid again now that President Trump announced a short-term funding deal to end the 35-day government shutdown.

Controller staffing issues at facilities such as Washington Center in Leesburg, Va. slowed flights to major airports in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania on Friday morning, leaving controllers wondering if they became the tipping point in deadlocked negotiations on Capitol Hill.

“Air traffic controllers are required to report fit for duty every shift,” said a Friday morning statement by National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Paul Rinaldi. “Many controllers have reached the breaking point of exhaustion, stress, and worry caused by this shutdown.”

Responsible for the safety of thousands of passengers and packages that crisscross the country’s complex airspace system, controllers received their second $0.00 paycheck on Friday since the government partially shut down on December 22.

While controllers and their union underscored that sick calls on Friday were not a coordinated effort, they have warned that air traffic slowdowns would become the new normal would become the new normal if the shutdown continued.

“When delays begin at one major facility, there is a ripple effect that reaches across the system,” said Rinaldi.