Amtrak just ordered dozens of new trains. They could shorten travel time from Virginia to New York.

Some of the new trains will go to Amtrak's Virginia Services. They could shorten the travel time between Hampton Roads and New York or Boston.

NORFOLK, Va. — Amtrak and Siemens are working to bring about 80 new trains to lines that take people across the country. It's a $7.3 billion update.

Some of the new trains will go to Amtrak's Virginia Services. Locally, the company has stations in Norfolk, Newport News, and Williamsburg.

The line takes people up to Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City.

"These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our aging 40-to-50-year old fleet with state-of-the-art, American-made equipment,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn.

The plan is to build up to 83 new trains, with "further options" to build 130 more in the future. An Amtrak spokesperson didn't say exactly how many of the trains will be used in Virginia.

Jennifer Mitchell, the director for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said the new engines will help boost fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions "in both electric and diesel mode."

The executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority said passengers can expect the updated trains to have higher capacities and shorten the time it takes to travel to New York or Boston.

Here are the amenities an Amtrak spokesperson said the new trains will feature: