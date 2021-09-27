D.C. for work, New York for lunch | Amtrak now offers early morning service from Richmond to Northeast corridor

The new service will get people to Washington D.C. when the workday begins or to New York for a lunchtime meeting, according to Gov. Northam's office.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

Amtrak is now offering early morning train service from downtown Richmond to the Northeast corridor.

On Monday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Amtrak Northeast Regional Route 51 will now offer the service from Richmond's Main Street Station.

According to the governor's office, the new service will get people to Washington D.C. when the workday begins or to New York for a lunchtime meeting. There will be three daily departure times: two in the morning and one in the evening.

The governor's office said this service is part of Gov. Northam's efforts to expand rail infrastructure throughout the state.

To buy a ticket, you can visit Amtrak's website.

Early this morning, we launched expanded daily train service from downtown Richmond to DC and on through the northeast to Boston. This new service will allow commuters to get to their morning meetings in DC or be in New York by lunchtime. Let's keep the Commonwealth moving 🚄 pic.twitter.com/xgujme27K4 — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 27, 2021