D.C. for work, New York for lunch | Amtrak now offers early morning service from Richmond to Northeast corridor

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.
Amtrak is now offering early morning train service from downtown Richmond to the Northeast corridor.
On Monday morning, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Amtrak Northeast Regional Route 51 will now offer the service from Richmond's Main Street Station.
According to the governor's office, the new service will get people to Washington D.C. when the workday begins or to New York for a lunchtime meeting. There will be three daily departure times: two in the morning and one in the evening.
The governor's office said this service is part of Gov. Northam's efforts to expand rail infrastructure throughout the state.
To buy a ticket, you can visit Amtrak's website.
Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2020.