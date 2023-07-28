Excessive heat leading to Amtrak train delays along the East Coast

At least one route, from Washington D.C. to Norfolk, was delayed on Friday afternoon due to the excessive heat.

NORFOLK, Va. — Amtrak is advising passengers that heat and weather disruptions could lead to train delays along the northeast corridor.

At least one route, from Washington D.C. to Norfolk, was delayed on Friday afternoon.

An alert was issued by Amtrak advising passengers to check the Amtrak mobile app or their website for the most up-to-date travel information.

According to the passenger rail service, "extreme heat can cause rail, bridge and catenary wires to expand. As a safety measure, Amtrak imposes heat restrictions, which require locomotive engineers to operate trains at lower speeds than under normal operating conditions."

Amtrak said the speed reductions are based on the rail temperature, not the temperature in the air.