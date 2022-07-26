New non-stop flights to Florida coming to Newport News airport

The airline will begin offering non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in October.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday that it will begin offering non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF) in October.

Service to Orlando will start at 11:45 a.m. on October 19, and service to Fort Lauderdale will start at 9 a.m. on October 20, according to a statement by Avelo Airlines.

Prices to fly to Orlando on the airline will start at $29, and customer can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

“We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines is adding Newport News to the list of destinations they serve," Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price said.

Price said the flights would be affordable and convenient for Hampton Roads locals.

"We also look forward to welcoming tourists to our great city and helping them discover new and unique Newport News experiences,” Price said.

Avelo said that Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, and Fort Lauderdale boasts sunny weather and plentiful beaches.

According to visitwilliamsburg.com, the airport is currently served by American Airlines and flies to over 150 destinations.