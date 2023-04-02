Bodie Island Lighthouse on the Outer Banks will open for climbing April 26

You'll be able to climb the lighthouse at your own pace and take in the gorgeous natural surroundings.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — So, just how fit are you? One way to find out while also enjoying a spectacular view, as well as appreciating a little history, is by climbing the Bodie Island Lighthouse, located just a few miles south of Nags Head on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The lighthouse opens seasonally to allow the public to climb its 214 stairs. The National Park Service, which manages the historic structure, says that the lighthouse will open to the public for the 2023 season on April 26.

This is actually the third lighthouse to serve this area. The current structure was built in 1872, and renovated from August 2009 to March 2013, during which it was made climbable by the public. It stands nearly 165 feet tall and is located a short drive off of NC12 on the Roanoke Sound side of the barrier island (which is also the first part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore). It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

You'll be able to climb the lighthouse at your own pace and take in the gorgeous natural surroundings.

The National Park Service says climbing tickets will go on sale at 7 a.m. each day the lighthouse is open, and may only be purchased on the same day of your intended climb.

Climbing tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (62 or older), children 11 years of age and under, and the disabled. Climb tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, and are are only available for purchase at www.recreation.gov/ticket/252034/ticket/10087143.

The park service advises that tickets sell out quickly, so they recommend that you create your www.recreation.gov account prior to the date you intend to purchase tickets.

The park service offers these tips on what to expect:

Lighthouse climbs are strenuous!

The Bodie Island Lighthouse has just over 200 steps from the ground to the top, equal to climbing a 10-story building. The narrow stairs have a handrail only on one side and 9 landings.

There is no air conditioning and no elevator in the lighthouse. It may be noisy, humid, hot and dim inside the lighthouse. Visitors with heart, respiratory or other medical conditions, or who have trouble climbing stairs, should use their own discretion as to whether to climb the lighthouse.

Climbers can bring water in a non-glass, sealable container.

They also want visitors to be aware of the rules for lighthouse climbs:

You MUST be at the lighthouse at least 5 minutes prior to your tour time. Refunds are not given if you are late, and your spot may be given to someone else.

You must weigh less than 260lbs.

Each climber must be at least 42" (107cm) tall and capable of climbing all steps on his or her own.

Children 11 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult who is 16 years of age or older.

No person may be lifted or carried.

Running, jumping, or stomping on stairs and landings is prohibited.

Do not eat, drink (except water), smoke or chew tobacco.

No pets allowed.

Shoes required; No bare feet or heels over 1-½" (3.8 cm) high.

Leave umbrellas, backpacks, tripods, coolers, beach bags, surfboards, fishing poles, and the like in your car.

Throwing of any object off the lighthouses is unsafe and may get you in big trouble! The lighthouses may close at any time if weather conditions are unsafe.