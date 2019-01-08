BALTIMORE — Officials at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport recovered a rocket launch tube at the American Airlines baggage area Thursday morning.

The bomb squad said the launch tube was empty. Officials said an Air Force sergeant brought it back to the U.S. as a souvenir.

Although the launch tube itself is not dangerous, it could potentially carry pressurized gas.

This is the second launch tube recovered but the bomb squad in the past two days.