Breeze Airways offers 30% discount promotion out of Norfolk International Airport

Breeze Airways announced a 30% sale off of roundtrip flights to all 11 destinations out of the Norfolk airport. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is slashing prices even lower for travelers flying out of Norfolk International Airport.

Breeze announced a 30% sale off of roundtrip flights to all 11 destinations out of the Norfolk airport.

Travelers can book their flight at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app and use the promo code "YOUDOYOU" to receive the 30% discount.

The promotion only lasts through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 24, and applies to travel between September 5 and December 19, 2023.

Breeze Airways flies out of Norfolk International to: