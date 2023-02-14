Breeze Airways adds 4 new destinations from Norfolk

To kick off summer, the low-cost carrier is adding seasonal service to four different cities across the eastern United States.

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it is adding new flights from Norfolk to three new destinations across the eastern United States for the summer season, as well as a new one-stop flight.

The low-cost carrier will offer nonstop flights to Portland, Maine; Syracuse, New York; and Akron-Canton, Ohio, along with a one-stop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

The service for the non-stop flights starts in May and June and will last through Sept. 5. Tickets are on sale through Monday, Feb. 20 starting at $39 one way, the airline said.

The new routes join the handful of other destinations that Breeze offers from Norfolk International Airport, including Charleston, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Tampa, Florida.

“We are excited that Breeze continues to grow here in Norfolk,” Mark Perryman, Norfolk Airport Authority's president and CEO, wrote in a news release.

“Adding these new non-stop destinations shows that Breeze sees the potential in our market by adding new routes to destinations our passengers want to fly.”

To book your ticket, visit Breeze's website. Here's a breakdown of the flight dates and weekly availability: