Need a getaway? Breeze Airways offering 40% off flights during flash sale

The low-cost airline says customers will have to use the promo code in checkout to get the deal.

NORFOLK, Va. — Itching for a vacation? With summer officially over, the low-cost airline Breeze Airways is offering a deal on roundtrip travel out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

During the three-day sale, which ends October 12, customers will have a chance to snag roundtrip fares for 40% off.

Fares on sale are nonstop routes that depart out of Norfolk between October 17 and September 3, 2024. The airway says flights must be purchased directly from the Breeze website or through the Breeze app, using the promotional code "MIXITUP" when checking out.

Breeze has 15 nonstop routes scheduled out of the Mermaid City.