Breeze Airways to launch nonstop service to Los Angeles from Norfolk

The airline didn't say when the service will begin, but the official announcement will take place at Norfolk International Airport Friday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways will launch nonstop service to Los Angeles, California, from Norfolk, the low-cost carrier will announce Friday morning.

The airline didn't say when the new service will begin, but the official announcement will take place at Norfolk International Airport Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The new route joins the handful of other destinations that Breeze offers from Norfolk International Airport, including Charleston, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Tampa, Florida.