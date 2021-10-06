Breeze Airways adding Norfolk flights to Long Island, West Palm Beach, fares start at $39 one-way

The low-cost airline will launch routes to Long Island MacArthur Airport and Palm Beach International Airport in February.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 2021.

People in Hampton Roads will soon have new destination options from Norfolk International Airport.

Breeze Airways, the U.S.-based low-cost airline, is adding routes to Long Island, New York, and West Palm Beach, Florida from Norfolk.

Flights to Long Island MacArthur Airport will start on Feb. 17, 2022. The airline will have four weekly roundtrip flights, operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

Flights to Palm Beach International Airport will start on Feb. 19, 2022, with one roundtrip flight on Saturdays only.

The airline also announced it is offering one-way fares starting at $39 on specific routes. Tickets have to be bought by Dec. 12 for travel by May 2, 2022.

With these new flights, Breeze will offer a total of nine destinations from Norfolk. Other destinations include Charleston, South Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The airline was established by JetBlue founder David Neeleman and first took off earlier this year as an affordable travel option during the COVID-19 pandemic.