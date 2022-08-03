Breeze Airways announces new non-stop route to NYC-area airport

The airline announced Wednesday that flights to New York City’s Westchester Airport (HPN) will begin on June 30, starting at $49 one way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous announcement in March about new non-stop destinations being offered by Breeze Airways.

Low-fare airline Breeze Airways announced it is adding another non-stop route out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

The airline announced Wednesday that flights to New York City’s Westchester Airport (HPN) will begin on June 30, starting at $49 one way.

Westchester Airport is located just to the north of Manhattan.

Breeze Airways has expanded its service since first coming to Norfolk International last year. Its current existing destinations include the following:

Long Island, NY

West Palm Beach, FL

Charleston, SC

Tampa, FL

New Orleans, LA

Columbus, OH

Hartford, CT

Pittsburgh, PA

Providence, RI

In addition to the newly announced Westchester destination, Breeze will also begin service from Norfolk to the following cities in the coming months:

Jacksonville, FL starts May 27

Los Angeles, CA starts June 30

Savannah, GA starts July 1

Las Vegas, NV starts August 4