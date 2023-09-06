Breeze Airways offers half-off base airfares out of Norfolk International Airport

You only have until Thursday to take advantage of the promotion, which applies to travel between now and March 7, 2024.

NORFOLK, Va. — We all love a good deal, especially when traveling.

Breeze Airways is cutting prices in half for travelers flying out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF). The sale includes 12 destinations out of Norfolk.

You have until Thursday, September 7 to take advantage of the promotion, which applies to travel between now and March 7, 2024, and can be for one-way or round-trip flights.

To get the promo code, book your flight on Breeze Airways' website or through the Breeze app and enter "IMGAME50" at checkout.

Breeze Airways flies out of Norfolk International to: