Breeze Airways offers $29 tickets for Cyber Monday

The deal allows people to book one-way flights for January 6, 2022 to January 31, 2022. The airline flies out of Norfolk International Airport in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 10, 2021.

Cyber Monday is here, and Breeze Airways is celebrating with a one-day sale on tickets for trips you may want to take in the early part of January 2022.

The company said in a news release that the pricing is its lowest offer ever: $29 per one-way ticket from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to the seven locations to which the airline offers service from ORF.

As part of the "Seriously Nice" deal, you can fly from Hampton Roads to:

Charleston, S.C.

Tampa, Fla.

New Orleans, La.

Columbus, Ohio

Hartford, Conn.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Providence, R.I.

“This year we are grateful for Breeze’s successful launch, and we are giving thanks to our Guests, along with the best deals possible,” said Breeze’s Chairman and CEO David Neeleman.