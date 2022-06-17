Canceled, delayed flights appear at Norfolk International ahead of holiday weekend

TSA screened more than 2.3 million people traveling through its checkpoints as of June 16

NORFOLK, Va. — Even the earliest of wake-up calls couldn't get James Pitcock to where he needed to go Friday morning.

"I needed to get my flight rebooked. My next departure from Friday is now Sunday around 5 p.m. I have no lodging," Pitcock laughed.

For a 7 a.m. departure to Dallas, Pitcock woke up at around 4 a.m. and got to Norfolk International Airport (ORF) two hours beforehand. However, less than an hour before his departure, Pitcock said he and others waiting were told nobody else would be accepted for boarding.

“It’s been a mess, frustrating would be an understatement," he said.

Travel troubles leading into the Juneteenth and Father's Day holiday weekend are impacting travelers like Pitcock all across the nation.

ABC News reports a combination of storm systems and individual airline company staffing shortages have caused delays and canceled flights across the country, with roughly 9,000 flights already grounded heading into the weekend nationwide.

According to airport leadership at ORF, there were 11 canceled departures and eight canceled arrivals as of Friday, not including the flights that experienced delays.

“The next three coming in from Delta from the airline look like they’re canceled," Karen Baker said, awaiting her oldest son's delayed arrival.

On Thursday alone, storms grounded roughly 1,600 flights, according to ABC News.