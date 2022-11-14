Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that it would work toward year-round operations out of the city in 2025.

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond.

The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May to October, according to officials.

This is a first step toward establishing year-round operations out of the city, and Carnival and city leaders are discussing necessary port improvements to support the expansion, Carnival said.

Carnival plans to bring more cruise guests than ever -- 100,000 people -- through Norfolk next year.

The 2023 offerings will go on sale Monday, and they will include 10-day voyages to the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and New England.

This comes after Carnival cruise ships began sailing again from the mermaid city earlier this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been working closely with Norfolk city officials on this expansion since our successful restart earlier this year and it’s great to now share our plans with our guests,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said.

“We look forward to building on our 20-year commitment to this community and continuing the momentum toward further expansion in the future, while increasing our positive economic impact in Norfolk.”

In attendance for the announcement were Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, Nauticus Executive Director Stephen Kirkland, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and Carnival Cruise Lines Chief Communications Officer Chris Chiames.

Officials say the new development will significantly benefit the local tourism industry in Hampton Roads.