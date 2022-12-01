Challenges persist for holiday road, air travelers

Well after Christmas weekend, the holiday travel rush on the roads and in the sky is still here. And it's not all smooth sailing.

NORFOLK, Va. — Well after Christmas weekend, the holiday travel rush on the roads and in the sky is still here. Some airline passengers at Norfolk International Airport and at airports nationwide are having trouble taking off.

Nearly 90% of Tuesday's cancellations in the U.S. are from Southwest Airlines, according to the website FlightAware.

From winter weather to network issues, thousands of flight delays and cancellations, Southwest Airlines passengers and employees are paying the price.

"It's been catastrophic," Capt. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told ABC News. "It is simply a failure of Southwest management."

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said they "are doing everything they can to return to normal operation." Furthermore, he explained that there was a domino effect from "record bitter cold brought challenges to all airlines.

On the heels of wide-scale disruptions, we're working diligently to Safely recover our operation & accommodate displaced Customers & Crews. We know this is unacceptable & sincerely apologize. If your travel was impacted, explore self-service options here: https://t.co/B6L8HR9Yqc pic.twitter.com/mLWndYMned — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 28, 2022

"We build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs," Jordan added.

Moreover, in statements made this week, the company apologized and said they will keep going with a reduced schedule for the next couple of days.

Some people with canceled flights may not be able to depart until Saturday.

13News Now asked travel expert Catherine Banks with the agency Legacy Travel whether she has seen mass cancellations of this scale before.

"You know, I was thinking about it, I've been doing this for over 30 years and I really don't think we have, not anything that was just so lopsided to one airline," Banks said.

Even her son's Southwest flight in Texas couldn't take off after Christmas. "I did not get the text message that his flight was canceled until seven hours after it was supposed to have already gone." Banks shared.

And Banks predicted Southwest getting back to normal in at least a week. Although, Jordan expressed optimism about being back on track before next week.

In the meantime, Banks is urging people to stay kind to airline workers.

"Try and be the light in somebody's day, because that's really the only good you can bring out of the situation."

Determined to head home, some stranded travelers hopped in a rental car, as the road travel rush for the holidays remains.

"It definitely has been busy. Ran into a lot of accidents," Virginia Beach driver and realtor Michelle Harris said. "I think people are not paying attention. There have been tons of traffic."

And that's why AAA Tidewater continues to urge caution.

"We do have some busy travel times to keep in mind. The holiday's not over," Holly Dalby with AAA Tidewater said.