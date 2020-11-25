COVID-19 pandemic reshapes holiday travel

Last week, the CDC recommended people not travel for Thanksgiving. On Wednesday at Norfolk International Airport, it looked like people were taking that advice.

NORFOLK, Va. — The day before Thanksgiving is typically a pretty busy travel day, but at Norfolk International Airport, it’s been a slow start to the holiday season. It’s the latest reminder that this year is like no other!

“I guess for a holiday it’s slow,” noted traveler Daniel Morgan.

Stores are shut down and the common area is practically empty. It’s a sign of the times at Norfolk International.

“They weren’t packed, I don’t think so. Everyone was like, social distancing, so you didn’t have to like implement like, stand away from me,” explained Ponce.

The lines stayed short all day at the passenger check-in and at TSA. Morgan said he’s flying to Florida and feels comfortable getting together with family.

“The virus is everywhere. As long as you wear your mask and wash your hands, I don’t see it being any different than being in Virginia Beach going into Walmart or grocery stores,” Morgan said.

Some people said they took a COVID-19 test and quarantined before hopping on their plane. They said they’ll do whatever it takes to spend the holiday with family and friends.

As for the roads, VDOT officials said they don’t know what to expect when it comes to traffic because there is no historic data during a pandemic, but they plan on removing lane closures, to help with traffic flow!

“HOV restrictions and express lanes, tolls will be lifted on Thursday the 26th. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays,” explained VDOT spokeswoman Jordan Ashley Walker.