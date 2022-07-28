Dunder Mifflin comes to DC: Experience ‘The Office’ like you never have before

The Office Experience takes "the people person's paper people" inside the world of the acclaimed television series.

WASHINGTON — Don’t be superstitious. Don’t even be a little 'stitious! You can now experience Dunder Mifflin Paper Company right here in D.C.

“The Office Experience” is open for business. It takes fans inside the world of the acclaimed television series, which mostly takes place at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

According to The Office Experience website, the world of The Office comes to life through iconic set recreations, original show costumes and props. While visitors may be able to imitate their favorite characters, no need to worry Dwight or yell for Michael, identity theft will not be tolerated, which is not a joke and causes millions of families to suffer every year.

There are 17 areas to explore. Managers, or the assistant to the managers, can walk through the Dunder Mifflin office, sit at Michael Scott’s desk and visit Schrute Farms. They can also relive Jim and Pam’s love story, recreate Beach Day and spill Kevin’s famous chili among many other things.

This experience was created by Universal Live Entertainment and Superfly X. Superfly X also put together the “FRIENDS Experience” in D.C., which recently closed.

So grab your closest Jim, James and Jimithy to check out “The Office Experience” which will be located at 1020 G Street NW in Washington, D.C. Tickets are available for purchase.

“The Office Experience” will be open until January 16, 2023.